HECATE ENTHRONED – 2013's Virulent Rapture To Receive Reissue In September

On the heels of the 2019 release of pioneering British blackened death metal group Hecate Enthroned's acclaimed sixth album Embrace Of The Godless Aeon, M-Theory Audio has announced that its 2013 predecessor, Virulent Rapture, will be reissued on September 25. A music video for the album's “Abyssal March” can be seen below.

Virulent Rapture – which has been out-of-print for several years, and never before available on vinyl – features artwork by Nestor Avalos (Bloodbath, The Black Dahlia Murder) and guest vocals by Sarah Jezebel Deva (Cradle of Filth, Mortiis, Therion), as well as newly-written liner notes by the band. Pre-orders on digipak CD and limited-edition (300) burnt orange vinyl are available now here.

Says bassist Dylan Hughes, “Virulent Rapture was our first release after a long studio hiatus, so it was a big album for us. We wanted to give our fans something meaty with depth and range, and the mix of heavy riffs and huge orchestration gave it a big and powerful sound to match the importance of the release. Now that it has a reissue through our current label M-Theory Audio with updated artwork and an incredible vinyl print, metalheads will finally have the chance to complete their Hecate collection. All we can say is enjoy, and play it at 11!”