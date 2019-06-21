(HED) P.E. Releases Stampede Album

(Hed) P.E. returns with their brand new studio album, Stampede, out now via Pavement Entertainment and with European distribution by Suburban Noize Records. Stampede is the follow-up to the highly successful 2016 Forever album. Fusing elements of rock, punk, hip hop, and reggae, the new release is ready to deliver on the eclectic and evolving sound synonymous with (Hed) P.E.

On the first single, a humorous and upbeat track entitled "CANIROCK," Jahred, vocalist and founding member, says, "It's just me having some fun with the idea that rock music is somehow out of style. And honestly begs the question, 'Can I rock?' Is there a problem here?" He laughs before continuing, "It's not really the death metal kind of rock, but The Clash kind of rock. The (Hed) P.E. kind of rock. It's just a fun track. And youngins will need to Google some of the '70s and '80s references, I’m sure."

Stampede is streaming worldwide on iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon. Signed copies are also available from Pavement Entertainment’s online shop.

Since 1994 (Hed) P.E. has been turning heads with their brand of original and unique music. The band has been called everything from rock, metal, punk, reggae, rapcore, and more. With such a vast career and over 10 studio albums, the band has earned their place as one of the most original and well respected acts on the planet (earth, that is!).