HEIDEVOLK Release Special Acoustic Quarantine Version Of "Velua"; Video

Pagan folk metallers, Heidevolk, have released an acoustic version of their song, "Velua". Watch the video below.

Says the band: "While being mostly cooped up indoors right now, there's not much else left but to reminisce on what our beloved outdoors would bring us. Now it just so happens that we have just the right song for that!

"We decided to make a Special Acoustic Quarantine version of our song 'Velua' (from the album of the same title) to keep in touch with all of you, whom me miss playing to so much... Separate from each other, from our homes, we recorded our parts on either our phones or in our home studio's, and mixed it into a "Velua" like you have never heard it before.

"Meanwhile, of course, we keep ourselves busy writing new material for the upcoming album, so expect us to be Live and kicking when all this is over!"