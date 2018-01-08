HEIDEVOLK Streaming New Song "A Wolf In My Heart"

Heidevolk are streaming the new song "A Wolf In My Heart", featured on the band's new album, Vuur van Verzet, set to be released on January 12th via Napalm Records. Listen to the track below.

Heidevolk are the true definition of Pagan metal brotherhood. These Dutchmen hold up the flag for intelligent and perfectly balanced Pagan folk metal like no other. It's time to unveil the info on their brand new release, Vuur van Verzet, set to be released on January 12th.

The band states: “We are excited to announce our long-awaited new album Vuur van Verzet ("Fire of Resistance"). An album that catapults you to a battlefield where a failing Roman empire is retreating and Germanic tribes are on the rise to claim back what is theirs. It will guide you through the great migrations and tell the tale of early traditions, gods and nature. We've fitted these stories in 11 songs that emphasize the characteristic Heidevolk sound but also underline the progression of our songwriting. Fast metal riffing combined with a our trademark dual male vocals, a 24 piece male choir, various folk musicians, a string ensemble and the raw guest vocals of Primordials' Nemtheanga make Vuur van Verzet an album that shows its teeth… in a bombastic way. Join us, the Pagan metal brotherhood is on the rise!"

Album artwork by Awik Balaian, full tracklisting and available formats below.

Vuur van Verzet tracklisting:

“Ontwaakt”

“A Wolf In My Heart”

“Onverzetbaar”

“Yngwaz Zonen”

“Britannia”

“The Alliance”

“Tiwaz”

“Het Oneindige Woud”

“Gungnir”

“Woedend”

“Het Juk der Tijd”

“Drink op de Nacht” (Bonus Track)

“Een Wolf in mijn Hart” (Bonus Track)

"A Wolf In My Heart":

“Ontwaakt”:

Available formats:

- 1 CD 6-pages Digipack incl. 24 pages booklet

- 1 LP Gatefold, black and limited golden vinyl

- Ltd Edition Album Bundle incl. 6-pages Digipack, Leather wristband, flag, patch

- Digital Album Download



Get your hands on your exclusive pre-order here.

Heidevolk will be hitting the road for an European tour run together with their label mates in Arkona as well as Finish folk metal outfit Korpiklaani in 2018. Check out all dates below and make sure to grab your tickets soon.



February

15 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle 2 *

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg *

19 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage **

20 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

21 - Nantes, France - Stereolux

22 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

23 - Madrid, Spain - Sala But

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

25 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

26 - Vevey, Switzerland - The Rocking Chair **

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

March

1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage *

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA *

4 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

5 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

6 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse **

7 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

8 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser *

10 - Geiselwind, Germany - Musichall *

11 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol



* extended shows with Black Messiah, Evertale & The Privateers

** no Arkona



Heidevolk lineup:

Lars - Vocals

Jacco - Vocals

Kevin Vruchtbaert - Guitar

Kevin Storm - Guitar

Rowan Roodbaert - Bass

Joost Vellenknotscher - Drums

(Photo - Kevin Storm)