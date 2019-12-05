HELD HOSTAGE Feat. TIM "RIPPER" OWENS To Release Epic Album; "Lightning" Music Video Streaming

New York-based hard rock band, Held Hostage, are set to release their new album, Epic, featuring guest vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens (formerly of Judas Priest, Iced Earth, Yngwie Malmsteen).

Epic will be digitally released on December 15, and on CD format on January 17 via Metal Mania Records / MVD (Music Video Distributors). A video for the album opener, "Lightning", can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Lightning"

"Tonights The Nite" (Dedicated to Bon Scott)

"Love Me Love Me"

"Hollywood"

"Turn The Light On"

"I’m All Over You"

"Hot Night In The City"

"We’ll Rock For You"

"Stand Back"

"Rock-N-Roll Explosion"

"Your Name"

"Rockin' The Nite Away"

"Lightning" video:

Epic album lineup:

Tom Collier - Lead guitar / Vocals

Scott Gregg - Rhythm guitar / Backup vocals

Ian Evans - Drums

Joseph Reppert - Bass guitar / Backup vocals

Tim “Ripper” Owens - Lead Vocals

(Photo - F.M.P Studios)