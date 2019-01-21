HELEVORN Release "Nostrum Mare" Lyric Video

Palma, Spain's melancholic doom outfit, Helevorn, have posted a lyric video for the song "Nostrum Mare (Et deixo un pont de mar blava)", which is sung in eight different languages. The video is in support of their fourth album, Aamamata, due out this Wednesday, January 23rd via Solitude Productions / Bad Moon Music. Watch below, and pre-order the album here.

Aamamata follows their 2014 album, Compassion Forlorn, 2009's Forthcoming Displeasures and 2005 debut full length, Fragments, which have anchored Helevorn's place in the global doom scene.

The band states: “We think that fans will love the new album. We know that we are not discovering something new, we are creating 90’s goth-doom metal in present times. It should be received like a piece to reborn the scene and for the music to relate on the decadence of humankind through the drama of the refugees that are dying and trying to escape from the hell that the Western countries have put them in."

Tracklisting:

"A Sail To Sanity"

"Goodbye, Hope"

"Blackened Waves"

"Aurora"

"Forgotten Fields"

"Nostrum Mare (Et deixo un pont de mar blava)"

"Once Upon A War"

"The Path To Puya"

"La Sibil·la"

"Nostrum Mare" lyric video:

"A Sail To Sanity" lyric video:

"Blackened Waves" video: