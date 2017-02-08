HELHEIM Debut “Ymr” Music Video

Norwegian Viking metallers, Helheim, have released a video for "Ymr”, the lead track from the band’s recently released ninth full-length album, landwarijaR.

Like the preceding video for the track "Baklengs mot intet", "Ymr" was directed by Guilherme Henriques, and this time the band concentrates on live footage filmed at Inside Live & Rock Café by Mathis Backe interspersed with film of some of the glorious scenery that surrounds the band’s home town of Bergen.

"Ymr" also has a theme running through it, one that is in contrast to that expressed in the "Baklengs mot intet". As Helheim’s V'gandr explains: "With "Ymr" Helheim explores the terrain that might result from the complete enlightenment of knowledge. The tree of life is the symbol of this path and you may wonder if this enlightenment is of a positive or of a negative energy. When the One with the one eye closes it, that is when we must open up ours and see what lies ahead. "Ymr" is the primal scream, the essence of man, and to grow from there you have to climb. Whereas "Baklengs mot intet" showed no hope in its cloak of negativity, "Ymr" might kindle a tiny spark - but that's up to the eye of the beholder or should I say, the ears of the listener."

LandawarijaR contains seven tracks, all of which bear the hallmarks of Helheim's traditional Norse heritage. A heritage of which they are rightly proud and to which they have remained true, eschewing the temptation to turn themselves into the Viking parodies that so many bands have espoused. With landawarijaR, Helheim use their lyrics to express the need to include the Norse Heritage into modern life by emphasizing the importance, mystery and never-changing wonder of the Runes.

Just as Helheim's raunijaR followed in the same vein as its predecessor Asgards Fall, landawarijaR continues where Heidindomr ended. All four albums incorporate the use of timpani and horns, and the new album also has a number of artists performing guest vocals including William Hut, Morten Egeland (Narrowhead), Pehr Skjoldhammer (Alfahanne), Bjornar E Nilsen (Vulture Industries, Black Hole Generator) and Ottorpedo.

With music by by H'grimnir and V'gandr, lyrics by V'gandr and artwork by H'grimnir, landawarijaR was recorded at the Conclave and Earshot Studios in Bergen, and produced by Bjornar E. Nilsen (Vulture Industries, Black Hole Generator) and mastered by Herbrand Larsen (Enslaved).

landawarijaR tracklisting:

"Ymr"

"Baklengs mot intet"

"Rista blodørn"

"landawarijaR"

"Ouroboros"

"Synir af heidindomr"

"Enda-dagr"

"Baklengs mot intet" video:

landwarijaR is available on CD, vinyl and digital formats, and can be ordered with related merchandise, at Dark Essence Records, Bandcamp, and at the US webstore, here.