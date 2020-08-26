HELION PRIME Pays Tribute To Mathematician KATHERINE JOHNSON With “Madame Mercury” Single

Helion Prime has released the second single for their upcoming album Question Everything, out October 5, 2020. A lyric video for the track was created by John W. Yelland (Vocalist of Judicator, Dire Peril, and Principium).

The single "Madame Mercury" is based on NASA Mathematician Katherine Johnson. Johnson studied how to use geometry for space travel. She figured out the paths for the spacecraft to orbit (go around) Earth and to land on the Moon. NASA used Johnson's math, and it worked! NASA sent astronauts into orbit around Earth. Later, her math helped send astronauts to the Moon and back. NASA could not have done these things without Katherine Johnson and her love for math.

Today would have been Johnson's 102nd birthday had she not passed away earlier this year. There was no better way to release this song than with a video honoring her life's achievements on her birthday!

Guitarist Jason Ashcraft adds:

"When researching everyone for this album each story was inspiring in their own way, but Katherine's was one that really spoke to me. I admit I didn't know much about her before starting this album, but I can confidently say after learning all I did about her she's definitely a hero of mine. She was an amazing person and I hope this song can in some small way honor everything she's done."

It's been about two years since the band's sophomore release Terror Of The Cybernetic Space Monster, and Sacramento sci-fi power metallers Helion Prime return with their third effort and the much shorter title, Question Everything, set for release on Monday, October 5 via their label Saibot Reigns.

This is Helion Prime's first album with new vocalist Mary Zimmer, who has also accompanied the band on two separate tours of the United States. It also sees the band's original singer, Heather Michele, returning in a writing capacity and contributing all lyrics and melodies. Heather Michele also along with other former Helion Prime vocalist Sozos Michael and with John Yelland (Judicator/Dire Peril) add their guest vocals on the full length.

The third record is a concept album, with each song revolving around different figures throughout human history who had the courage to question the status quo of their respective worlds/societies, in some cases even dealing with harsh persecution as a result. Those Helion Prime chose to write about-faced prejudice, mockery, ex-communication, and persecution - yet through it all, they held true to their beliefs and ideas. Time would be their greatest ally as their ideas and identities were eventually validated, oftentimes not until after their passing. They serve as an inspiration for all minds to continue thinking outside the box and staying true to themselves.

Jason speaks on the album itself: "This album has truly been amazing to work on. The idea behind it is something I've been holding on to since around the time I started the band. Aside from writing some of what I consider to be Prime's best work it was a great experience getting to work with Heather again on an album as she once again contributed her talents for the lyrics."

Question Everything was mixed by Chris Collier and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima with additional mixing/drum edits/reamping by Alex Nasla of Gear Gods Studio. Guitar/Bass edits by Michael Goodrich and cover art by Marc Whisnant.

Tracklisting:

"The Final Theory"

"Madame Mercury"

"Prof"

"The Gadfly"

"Photo 51"

"E Pur Si Muove"

"Words of The Abbot" ft. guest vocals John Yelland (Judicator, Dire Peril)

"The Forbidden Zone"

"Question Everything" ft. Heather Michele (ex-Graveshadow, ex-Helion Prime) and Sozos Michael (ex-Helion Prime, Planeswalker)

"Reawakening"

"Kong at the Gates" (Misfits Cover)

"Madame Mercury" lyric video:

"The Forbidden Zone" lyric video:

Helion Prime lineup:

Jason Ashcraft - Guitar

Chad Bill Anderson - Guitar

Mary Zimmer - Vocals

Alex Bosson - Drums

Jeremy Steinhouse - Bass

