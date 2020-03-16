HELION PRIME Reveal New Album Details; Kickstarter Campaign Launched

Sacramento, CA-based melodic metal band, Helion Prime, have announced a fundraising campaign for their upcoming third album, Question Everything. Visit the Kickstarter page here.

Question Everything will be the first album in the Helion Prime catalog to feature current vocalist, Mary Zimmer (Voicehacks, ex-Luna Mortis)

This announcement follows the release of a demo version of the song "The Final Theory" which has appeared on Spotify's "Heavy Queens".

Songwriter Jason Ashcraft states: "I am so excited to finally announce this album. The concept is something I've been holding on to for a long time, and it's great to finally see it come to life."

The concept of the album shows each song focusing on a different scientist or figure throughout history. Though they went against the common beliefs of their time and often faced persecution for their ideas, they continued to ask questions and stand up for what they knew to be true. As time would go on, their theories and beliefs would eventually be acknowledged.

Check out the tracklisting below to get a glimpse at the new song titles and who each song is about.

"The Final Theory - Albert Einstein

"Madame Mercury" - Katherine Johnson

"Prof" - Alan Turing

"The Gadfly" - Socrates

"E Pur Si Muove" - Galileo Galilei

"Photo 51" - Rosalind Franklin

"Words Of The Abbot" - Gregor Mendel

"The Forbidden Zone" - Dr. Cornelius

"Question Everything"

"Chaulmoogra" - Alice Ball

Bonus tracks:

"Kong At The Gates/Forbidden Zone" - Misfits Cover

"The Final Theory" - Demo

"Alan" - Demo

The band has also released the production staff for this coming record:

Michael Goodrich of Hypnotic Audio

Chris Collier of CMC21 Productions

Brett Caldas-Lima of Tower Studio

Simone Mularoni of Domination Studio

Alex Nasla of Witherfall and Gear God Studio

Album Art: Marc Whisnant, with edits by Bo Bradshaw

Helion Prime lineup:

Jason Ashcraft - Guitar

Chad Bill Anderson - Guitar

Mary Zimmer - Vocals

Alex Bosson - Drums

Jeremy Steinhouse - Bass

Despite all current news, Helion Prime plan to appear live as scheduled at Hyperspace Metal Festival, Vancouver, BC Canada April 17-19, 2020.