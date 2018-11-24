HELIX - Benefit Concert For Drummer GREG "FRITZ" HINZ Featuring KILLER DWARFS And SYRE Sold Out; ANDY CURRAN, SEAN KELLY, TRAILER PARK BOYS To Donate Auction Items

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer checked in on November 12th to report that Helix drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz had been hospitalized and put into a drug-induced coma after falling from the roof of his house. Vollmer has checked in with news on the benefit concert for Hinz, to be held in London, Ontario on Friday, January 18th. Helix, Killer Dwarfs and Syre will perform at the event.

"Yesterday, the tickets for Fritzfest sold out. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets. We'll also be having an auction that night. I know that the Trailer Park Boys, Al Harlow of Prism, Sean Kelly, Peter Ammonn, Dave Southen, Jackie Wetlaufer, and Andy Curran of Coney Hatch have all contacted me to donate items. If I forgot anyone, my apologies. I'll be throwing in stuff as well, plus we'll probably have a raffle for a bottle, 50/50, stuff like that...it's gonna be a good night. I leave for Florida early next week and will be flying back for the gig."

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Vollmer to aid in paying Hinz's bills, as he is self-employed. Check out the campaign here.