HELIX Confirm Casino Regina Show - "We're Going To Be Able To Do A Few More Tunes Than We Normally Do"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"Helix is coming back to the Casino Regina Show Lounge on Saturday, June 16th. It's a 90 minute set, so we're going to be able to do a few more tunes than we normally do from our 160+ song catalogue. We've already put 'House On Fire' from the Long Way To Heaven album back in the set and are looking at a few other gems that we haven't played in awhile. As usual, we'll be playing all the hits, but even with those songs we sometimes change them up a little bit to keep the fans entertained.

A little bit about Helix and the city of Regina:

We first played the city at the Sierra Nights (which we nicknamed the Scary Nights). It was a dinner club where people would actually be eating supper as we were doing soundcheck. The next place we played in the city was The Paddock, just down the road from the R.C.M.P. training station. It had an odd multi level stage that had been built to specs dictated by Streetheart. For every other band the stage pretty much sucked.

Once we were signed to Capitol/EMI in 1983 we played the concert halls in town. During the '90s we played whatever clubs in town would book us. I can't remember most of them. The last couple of years we've sold out almost every time we've come to town to play the casino. I believe the last time we were in town it was with Kick Axe.

Be there or be square."

Catch Helix live in concert at the following shows:

May

17 - Blyth Theatre - Blyth, Ontario (acoustic show)

June

16 - Casino Regina - Regina, Saskatchewan

July

29 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Quebec

August

11 - Rock The Plaza - Windsor, Ontario

17 - Rockin' The Rock - Little Current, Ontario