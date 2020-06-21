HELIX - Delayed Eat Sleep Rock Compilation Being Mastered Now; New Video For Title Track In The Works

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"Well, we're almost out of this Coronavirus shit. The pressing plants are now open, and yesterday I sent the masters and artwork for Eat Sleep Rock to Tom Mathers of Perris Records (who is pressing the CDs) and Greg Campbell, who is pressing and distributing the vinyl. For those of you who have forgotten what the new disc is all about:

The album is a compilation of my favorite songs we've recorded since leaving Capitol/E.M.I. in 1990. The title track is previously unreleased. Also on this album is 'The Story Of Helix', a rap I wrote a couple of years ago to kick off the acoustic show.

The album was mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Harry is one of the best mastering guys in Canada right now. Daryl recorded the two new tracks at his Dawghouse Studios and Siegfried Meier, who has a Juno under his belt, did the mix. The artwork was executed by the one and only Doctor Doerner. The back cover shot (which Brent manipulated in photo shop) was filmed by Victor Azziz Studios. Victor has done all our photography for years... he's the best.

Next Tuesday, we start the filming for 'Eat Sleep Rock' with Brent "The Doctor" Doerner. Brent has done our vids since 'Make 'Em Dance', from the Power Of Rock N' Roll album (2006). He's excellent at what he does and is very creative when he's given a good story line or concept. I'm expecting it will take all summer to film. After all, there's no big rush 'cos the vinyl won't be done until August. However, if Tom Mathers and Perris Records decide to release before then we might move things up with the video.

I'm also working diligently on editing Brian Vollmer's Home Movies: 2015, which I hope to release on Planet Helix in the next couple of weeks. I'm censoring a bit of it to protect the guilty. LOL. These films were initially put together for the band's amusement only; they are far from politically correct as they weren't meant for public consumption. Hopefully the Fun Police won't come and get me after I post it. The film is funnier than hell and it gives a REAL look at what it's like to be in Helix, rocking across our nation and beyond. At least the way it used to be! Hopefully those great days won't become a footnote in Canadian musical history.

One of the songs on Eat Sleep Rock is 'I'm A Live Frankenstein'. I wrote this song with Bill Gadd and Tony Paleschi for my first solo album, When Pigs Fly, in 2000. The video was shot by Ray Lyell (of Ray Lyell & The Storm) at the Conestoga Dam, in Hanover at the local theatre, and outside of Hamilton at the farm of the parent's of my friend Al Packham of the group Animate. Many of my friends and students participated in the filming: Archie Gamble was the bartender, Dereck Cummings was the mad scientist, and so on. For some of the live stuff we were 8 stories down inside the Conestoga Dam, between Elmira and Listowel. It was a low budget affair but I have to look back at it with fond memories. Sometimes the cheapest stuff looks the most honest years down the road. You have to use your noggin a lot more when you don't have money.

So here it is: 'I'm A Live Frankenstein', initially from the Vollmer album When Pigs Fly, released 2000. This will be one of the tracks on our upcoming album Eat Sleep Rock."