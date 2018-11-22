HELIX Drummer GREG "FRITZ" HINZ "Out Of The Coma"; Benefit Concert With KILLER DWARFS, SYRE Announced
November 22, 2018, an hour ago
Helix frontman Brian Vollmer checked in on November 12th to report that Helix drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz had been hospitalized and put into a drug-induced coma after falling from the roof of his house.
A GoFundMe page has been launched by Vollmer to aid in paying Hinz's bills, as he is self-employed. Check out the campaign here.
In a new video newsletter, Brian issues an update on Fritz' condition, as well as announcing details for a benefit concert, to be held in London, Ontario (Canada) on Friday, January 18th. Helix, Killer Dwarfs and Sure will perform at the event.
Watch Brian's update below: