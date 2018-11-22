HELIX Drummer GREG "FRITZ" HINZ "Out Of The Coma"; Benefit Concert With KILLER DWARFS, SYRE Announced

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer checked in on November 12th to report that Helix drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz had been hospitalized and put into a drug-induced coma after falling from the roof of his house.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Vollmer to aid in paying Hinz's bills, as he is self-employed. Check out the campaign here.

In a new video newsletter, Brian issues an update on Fritz' condition, as well as announcing details for a benefit concert, to be held in London, Ontario (Canada) on Friday, January 18th. Helix, Killer Dwarfs and Sure will perform at the event.

Watch Brian's update below: