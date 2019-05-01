HELIX Drummer GREG "FRITZ" HINZ Set To Return To The Fold In June Following Recovery From Life-Threatening Injuries

Back in November 2018, Helix drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz was hospitalized and put into a drug-induced coma after falling from the roof of his house and fracturing his skull. Hinz reportedly had a seizure on the front lawn and then another on the way to the hospital.

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has now checked in with some good news:

"Hello, Helix Friends, I just got off the phone with Fritz and here's the scoop! He is progressing well in his recovery and we are expecting him to be back in the saddle in June. Fritz and Tracey would like to thank you all for you love, support and donations through this difficult time. YOU ROCK!"

A GoFundMe page was launched to assist Hinz and his family pay for his medical bills, as he is self-employed.

The forthcoming Helix album, Old School, is comprised of songs written from 1981-1989, but never were released. It was produced by Helix's longtime bass player Daryl Gray and mixed by Juno award winning Siegfried Meier. Mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Three of the tracks were recorded for the Back For Another Taste album but never released and have late guitarist Paul Hackman playing on them.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back With Bigger Guns”

“Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound”

“If Tears Could Talk”

“Your Turn To Cry”

“Tie Me Down”

“Closer”

“Games Mother Never Taught You”

“Southern Comfort”

“Hound Dog Howlin’ Blues”

“Cheers”