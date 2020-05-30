HELIX - Eat Sleep Rock Compilation Release Put On Hold Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Recording For New Studio Album Underway

Helix frontman / founder Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following:

"The Live At Maxwell's show was so successful we're already thinking of our next show to launch on the internet. After all, who knows how long it will take to get back to normal? You hear about every other profession on the news and how they are taking the hit, but I have yet to hear about all the musicians and people associated with the business.

For most of the '90s and 2000+ years the band either made money or lost it, but somehow we kept it going. Last year was our best as far as making money was concerned, and now this year will be our worst in the history of the band. The bills don't stop, however. I still have to maintain our website, and right now we have a new compilation album (Eat Sleep Rock) that has been finished for a month but there's no one to press the CD or vinyl.

Even when things open up, the entertainment industry will be the last to come back. Not only is there the unknown of whether or not fans will come back as before, there's also social distancing. Flights to Alberta run nearly $1,000 per man when you consider luggage (guitars/clothes/etc.) so do the math----if we have 7 people travelling, that's almost $7,000, and that's not counting wages, rental vehicles, gas, and agent commission. So, think about how much the band needs to get paid to make the date make sense.

We WILL be back however. Helix has seen it's fair share of shit over the years but we've survived it all. We'll do the same here. Somehow we will survive and come back stronger than ever. We've already begun recording songs for our next full studio album. Look for it in 2021."

Originally planned for a Spring 2020 release, Helix will be issuing Eat Sleep Rock on their label Helix Records. The album will be limited to 300 units on vinyl.

Singer Brian Vollmer elaborates on the release:

“It'll contain one brand new song, some that have been released on CD before, some that have been released only on vinyl. Here's the song list:

‘EAT SLEEP ROCK’ (brand new song written by Sean Kelly & myself)

‘Wrecking Ball’ & ‘Shock City Psycho Rock’ (both from the Half-Alive album/1996)

‘I'm a Live Frankenstein’ (from my solo CD When Pigs Fly/1999)

‘Even Jesus’ (from the Bastard Of The Blues CD/2014)

‘Cyberspace Girl’ (from The Power Of Rock And Roll/2006)

‘When the Bitter's Got the Better of You’ (from Vagabond Bones/2008)

‘The Tequila Song’ (only released on a two song special vinyl single a couple of years ago w/The Devil is having a Party Tonight)

‘Gene Simmons Says (Rock Is Dead)’ Released previously as a bonus track on E.M.I.'s ICON album & on the CD Rock It Science

‘The Devil Is Having A Party Tonight’ (only released on a vinyl single)

“There will only be 300 units of this album released on vinyl, so it will become a collector's item once again. I'm presently contemplating what I'm going to do for the artwork and we'll probably stage a photo session much like we did when we did the photography for ‘The Devil Is Having A Party Tonight’ vinyl single. As for the vinyl itself, I'm going to do something special, but I don't quite know what yet.”