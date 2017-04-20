HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Begins Pre-Production On New Solo Album; DANKO JONES To Guest On Title Track

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"On Monday, I began pre-production for my solo CD, Get Yer Hands Dirty, which I'm recording with Gavin Brown in Toronto. Gavin is also drumming on this record, Sean Kelly is on lead guitar and rhythms, and Daryl Gray is on bass. The first single will be the title track, on which I'll be alternating lines with Danko Jones. Cheryl Lescom will also be singing some back-up vocals and Matt Weidinger is playing keyboards. There also might be some horns on one of the tracks.

The disc will be nine cover songs and two original tracks. The cover songs are lesser known tunes that I've listened to over the years, and which I've always thought were great tracks regardless of whether or not they were big hits at the time (although some of them were). Have I got ya guessing which covers were doin'?"

Former Danger Danger singer Paul Laine and Vollmer guest on episode 213 of One On One With Mitch Lafon, which can be heard via the Spreaker audio player below. In this episode's second interview - which starts at the 46:02 mark - Vollmer provides an update on all things Helix; including working on new music, the band's longevity and much more.

Catch Helix live in concert:

April

29 - Dakota Dunes Casino - Saskatoon, SK

30 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

July

22 - Rock & Roar - Kitchener, ON

23 - Voyageur Days - Mattawa, ON

August

2 - Canna Fest - Grand Forks, BC

27 - Great Canadian Kayak Challenge & Festival - Timmins, ON

November

4 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB