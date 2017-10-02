HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Debuts Lyric Video For "When The Bitter's Got The Better Of You"

"Last week I released two singles to Canadian radio," says Helix frontman Brian Vollmer. "Here's the second one: 'When The Bitter's Got The Better Of You'. Thanks to everyone for your support. Please spread the word and of course pick up an advance copy!"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer is also streaming the new Vollmer single, “Get Yer Hands Dirty”, featuring Danko Jones. Says Brian: “So here it is ladies and gentlemen! The first Vollmer single 'Get Yer Hands Dirty' with special guest Danko Jones. You can purchase an advance CD or vinyl through our website at planethelix.com under Merch.”

Vollmer previously checked in with an update on his solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty:

"Coming soon! In the next week we'll be taking advance orders for Get Yer Hands Dirty on the Merch section of the Helix website for both vinyl and CD. Got some great players on this disc including Danko Jones, who sang lead vocals with me on the first track. The disc was produced by Juno Award winning Gavin Brown, who also drummed on the tracks. As well, Sean Kelly rips it up on guitar, Daryl Gray holds down the fort on the bass, Matt Weidinger channels the ghost of Leon Russell on keyboards, and Cheryl Lescom kicks ass until it's blue."

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio below.

