HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Encourages Fans To Help STET HOWLAND In New Vlog

In his latest unedited vlog, Helix frontman Brian Vollmer talks about the Go Fund Me Campaign for his friend Stet Howland, and also the fact that the vinyl has arrived for Get Yer Hands Dirty.

Vollmer has released a video for “Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll”, featured on his new solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty. Watch below.

Get Yer Hands Dirty is available in the Merch section of the Helix website on both vinyl and CD.

“Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll” video:

“Get Yer Hands Dirty” featuring Danko Jones:

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio below: