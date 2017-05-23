HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Finishes Recording New Solo Album - "Everyone Is Blown Away By The Results"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer checked in on May 17th with a new update on the making of his forthcoming solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty:

"Yesterday we finished off Get Yer Hands Dirty at Noble Studios in Toronto. Everyone is blown away by the results and it isn't even mixed yet! Just have to get Danko Jones to sing his part and then we should be away to the races. Cheryl Lescom was fantastic on her parts. She can scream where only dogs and little children with virgin ears don't fear to tread."

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio below.

Catch Helix live in concert:

July

22 - Rock & Roar - Kitchener, ON

23 - Voyageur Days - Mattawa, ON

August

2 - Canna Fest - Grand Forks, BC

27 - Great Canadian Kayak Challenge & Festival - Timmins, ON

November

4 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB