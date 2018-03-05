HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Gets Guitars Signed For Charity In Video Newsletter

In his latest video upload, Helix vocalist Brian Vollmer talks about Uriah Heep (and friend Bernie Shaw) signing a guitar for charity. Also about how the newsletter is an essential tool in getting their new music in front of fans, the new "Rock You" tote bag, and where to email him with your comments.

Vollmer recently revealed: "Well, well... I'm singing the U.S. National Anthem (a hard song to sing) at Hammond Stadium here in Fort Myers, Florida for the Houston Astros / Minnesota Twins game on March 23rd at 1:05 P.M.". Not exactly a 'date' but it's a good start to what looks like one of our best years ever! Although a lot of dates I'm unable to post right now (promoters want to do it themselves) here are the upcoming dates we're booked already."

Catch Helix live in concert at the following shows:

April

19 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, Manitoba

May

17 - Blyth Theatre - Blyth, Ontario (acoustic show)

July

29 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Quebec

August

11 - Rock The Plaza - Windsor, Ontario

17 - Rockin' The Rock - Little Current, Ontario