HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Issues Update On Solo Album Recordings - "It Reminds Me Of When We Recorded No Rest For The Wicked In 1983" (Video)

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with a new update on the making of his forthcoming solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty:

"Started out at 7:30am yesterday morning (May 9th) from London after having a quick cup of java with my Tim Horton buddies. Fought traffic all the way to my interview at No Pun Intended with Mark Hebscher and Liz West in Etobicoke, arriving at 10:30, just early enough to grab yet another coffee at Timmies before heading in. I swear I should have shares in that company. The podcast went to 12:15 and then it was back on the road to fight Toronto traffic to Noble Studios. When I got there all the guys had already arrived: Gavin Brown, Sean Kelly, Matt Weidinger (Matt Weedeater) and Daryl Gray.

The vibe/groove right off the top couldn't have been better and we knocked off the bed tracks for six of the songs by 7:00pm, which was pretty amazing. It's a different way of recording than what I'm accustomed to, but I like it. Ironically it reminds me of when we recorded the No Rest For The Wicked in 1983. Record it live of the floor with all the warts. Not perfect, but the feel is there, which is exactly what you get when you hear a band live. Anyway, here we are recording 'Buffs Bar Blues', one of the tracks from Get Yer Hands Dirty'."

Catch Helix live in concert:

July

22 - Rock & Roar - Kitchener, ON

23 - Voyageur Days - Mattawa, ON

August

2 - Canna Fest - Grand Forks, BC

27 - Great Canadian Kayak Challenge & Festival - Timmins, ON

November

4 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB