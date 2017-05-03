HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Issues Video Update On Forthcoming Solo Album - "It's More Motown Flavoured Than Helix Releases"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer checked in with the following update on the making of his forthcoming solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty, on April 25th:

"Yesterday was kinda a weird day. I sang in the morning at my Aunt Helen Dobson's funeral in Brussels, Ontario in the morning, drove to Kitchener in the afternoon to pick up Matt Weidinger (my keyboard player), and then we both drove to Toronto through horrendous Toronto traffic for an evening of pre production practice for Get Yer Hands Dirty at Coalition Music in Scarborough. Get Yer Hands Dirty is my solo CD that I'm recording with producer Gavin Brown in May. Gavin is also on drums, Sean Kelly is playing guitar, Daryl Gray is on bass, and Matt Weidinger is on keyboards. I'm also having Cheryl Lescom coming in to do some background vocals. The CD is more Motown flavoured than Helix releases. Expect a fall 2017 release.

Catch Helix live in concert:

July

22 - Rock & Roar - Kitchener, ON

23 - Voyageur Days - Mattawa, ON

August

2 - Canna Fest - Grand Forks, BC

27 - Great Canadian Kayak Challenge & Festival - Timmins, ON

November

4 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB