HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER - "LEE AARON Has A New Disc Out; Pick It Up And Help Support Canadian Rock"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has issued the following message via Facebook:

"Well, I finished off another song with Sean Kelly yesterday. Drove down to Tronta and we put the finishing touches on 'Eat Sleep Rock', which is the song that the Helix story is going to flow into. This upcoming Thursday the Helix guys will be getting together to jam. I'm dying to come up with some more songs to follow up on 'The Devil Is Having A Party Tonight', the very first song written by the present line-up.

Anyway, it's all good! Helix is still creating music some 40 years after our first release, Breaking Loose, and still having the time of our lives doing it. Kudos to any Canadian classic rock artists trying to do the same. Lee Aaron has a new disc out that is getting rave reviews, so I hope you all pick it up and help support Canadian rock."

Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly recently checked in with the following update:

Singer, songwriter, producer, performer, mother, teacher, rock ‘n’ roll legend… Lee Aaron is wearing a lot of hats these days. With a career spanning over 35 years and still going strong, Aaron is one of Canada's most diverse artists. She proves it yet again on her new album Diamond Baby Blues, out now. A music video for the title track can be found below.

Aaron delivers a world-class vocal performance on the new album that may very well be the finest in her career. Diamond Baby Blues is a fiery collection of blues-based rockers, rock ‘n’ roll and hard-rock that pays homage to the giants of the late ’60s and ’70s music scene.

Set to perform at Wacken, Germany's biggest open air festival this summer, Sweden's, Skogsrojet Fest and a string of Canadian shows, this multi-talented songstress shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A Canadian original and a national treasure - Lee Aaron.

Tracklisting:

"Diamond Baby Blues"

"Mistreated"

"American High"

"I'm A Woman"

"Mercy"

"The Best Thing"

"Black Cat"

"Hard Road"

"In The Bedroom"

"Cut Way Back"

"You're No Good"

"My Babe"

"Diamond Baby Blues" video:



