HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Looks Back On Award Winning "Running Wild In The 21st Century" Video - "What Really Made This Video Work Was Using A Tattooed Biker From London, Ontario"

Helix frontman / founder Brian Vollmer takes a trip down memory lane, looking back at the band's "Running Wild In The 21st Century" video from the 1990 album, Back For Another Taste.

Vollmer: "This video was filmed by director Phil Kates, who won Best Metal Video for it at the MuchMusic Awards show that year. What really made this video work was using 'Snake', or Bill Pulley, a tattooed biker from London, Ontario. I had met Snake while working for Manpower Temp services. In 1990, after my divorce from my first wife Gidgette, I was essentially homeless, couch surfing between friends in London, Ontario. I had gold and platinum albums but I didn't have 10 cents in my pocket. I ended up moving in with my best friend Randy Heywood, the second cousin of Gordy Tapp of Hee Haw fame.

No one seemed to be willing to hire a musician who hadn’t worked a straight job for 16 years, so I ended up working for a temp service. One of my first jobs was to help tear out the old Brass Rail, a club where Ronnie Hawkins used to play. Down the street was a little hole-in-the-wall greasy spoon called Mary’s Lunch. They had a lasagna special for $5.99, so I was there every day. I would come in filthy dirty, try to clean up in the washroom, eat, and leave.

One day I noticed the strangest guy at the next table. He was covered from head to toe in tattoos. He said his name was Snake because of a certain tattoo he had. I walked over and introduced myself and said, 'If we ever have a video where we need someone like you, would you be in it?' He agreed and I didn’t forget, so when it came to filming 'Running Wild In The 21st Century' he immediately came to mind. Phil Kates was hesitant. Who was going to take care of this guy and see to it that he didn’t get out of hand? I promised that I would, adding that Snake was a pussycat.

In the end it won Kates an award and Snake was terrific. How can you complain about that?"

Helix recently released the Eat Sleep Rock CD on Perris Records, a compilation album with some of singer Brian Vollmer’s personal favorite songs recorded since leaving Captiol/EMI in 1990. The album was recorded at bassist Darryl Gray's own Dawghouse Studios, mixed by Siegfried Meier and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem). The artwork was done by ex-Helix guitarist Brent Doerner with photos by Victor Azziz Studios. "Brent is a very creative guy," states Vollmer. When he was in the band writing songs, he was with us for I think 16 or 18 years. I've always found him as a person who thought outside the box when it came to creativity so it's great still having him involved with Helix projects. He's like a 6th member."

Eat Sleep Rock adds the new track "Eat Sleep Rock" and includes "The Story Of Helix," a rap that Brian wrote a couple of years ago to kick off the acoustic show. "Eat Sleep Rock" is the first to feature new Helix guitarist Gary Borden, a veteran of the Canadian music scene who has played with Sass Jordan, Toronto and The Guess Who, worked with Gowan, and fronts his own original act Blood Of VanGogh. Brian continues, "Kaleb left last year, he was a solid member for over 10 years and he is still involved with the band writing for the next studio album. Gary is a great guy and he fits right in. It's great having guys with personalities like Gary and Chris (Julke, guitarist) to bring you up as it's tough when you are out there doing it all weekend long, travelling, playing, getting up early and flying. I got a great bunch of guys behind me."

Helix debuts their new video "Eat Sleep Rock" on Friday, August 14th at 9pm EST during an episode of Friday Night Live, a local London, Ontario based streaming show. The video was shot and produced by ex-Helix member Brent Doerner. Brian and Chris will stop by for an interview and also perform a special acoustic version of "Eat Sleep Rock" with "Coronavirus oriented lyrics."

