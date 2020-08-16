HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Looks Back On "The Storm" Video - "Was The Woman In The Video Waiting For Casper The Ghost To Come Have Sex With Her?"

Helix frontman / founder Brian Vollmer continues his trip down memory lane, looking back at the band's "The Storm" video from the 1990 album, Back For Another Taste.

Vollmer: "The video was shot at The Toronto brick yards, the same place we filmed 'Rock You', only inside the building, not outside. Rob Quarterly and Champagne productions were once again behind the filming. I don’t exactly know what the video was meant to project - was the woman in the video waiting for Casper The Ghost to come have sex with her or what? LOL. She did seem to be going through some sort of sexual metamorphosis and there were tons of shots of her climbing up a ladder in her underwear.

Whatever… it was the first video without Brent 'The Doctor' Doerner (who had quit the band in 1989) and felt a little strange for that reason, but the video did well on MuchMusic, although the song never garnered any traction on radio. Music was changing to grunge by this time, and we were being labelled as a 'hair band.' Many people were also predicting our demise at this time, saying our 'best before date' had passed us by. But opinions are like assholes; everyone has one.

Here we are, almost 20 years later, still playing and putting out videos."

Helix recently released the Eat Sleep Rock CD on Perris Records, a compilation album with some of singer Brian Vollmer’s personal favorite songs recorded since leaving Captiol/EMI in 1990. The album was recorded at bassist Darryl Gray's own Dawghouse Studios, mixed by Siegfried Meier and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem). The artwork was done by ex-Helix guitarist Brent Doerner with photos by Victor Azziz Studios. "Brent is a very creative guy," states Vollmer. When he was in the band writing songs, he was with us for I think 16 or 18 years. I've always found him as a person who thought outside the box when it came to creativity so it's great still having him involved with Helix projects. He's like a 6th member."

Eat Sleep Rock adds the new track "Eat Sleep Rock" and includes "The Story Of Helix," a rap that Brian wrote a couple of years ago to kick off the acoustic show. "Eat Sleep Rock" is the first to feature new Helix guitarist Gary Borden, a veteran of the Canadian music scene who has played with Sass Jordan, Toronto and The Guess Who, worked with Gowan, and fronts his own original act Blood Of VanGogh. Brian continues, "Kaleb left last year, he was a solid member for over 10 years and he is still involved with the band writing for the next studio album. Gary is a great guy and he fits right in. It's great having guys with personalities like Gary and Chris (Julke, guitarist) to bring you up as it's tough when you are out there doing it all weekend long, travelling, playing, getting up early and flying. I got a great bunch of guys behind me."

For anyone that missed the August 14th BraveWords video premiere for "Eat Sleep Rock", check out the clip below.

Keep up to date with all things Helix in their newly designed website at Planethelix.com.