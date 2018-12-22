HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER On Drummer GREG "FRITZ" HINZ's Accident - "It Has Really Made Me Think How Precious Life Is And How It Can Turn On A Dime"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer checked in on November 12th to report that Helix drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz had been hospitalized and put into a drug-induced coma after falling from the roof of his house. Following is an update from Vollmer:

"The whole thing with Fritz hurting himself has really made me think how precious life is and how it can turn on a dime. The day before it happened we had just had a fantastic band practice. The last thing we did before we all left that day was to give each other a hug. Then the next morning he fell from the ladder and his life was changed forever...

I've had several friends lately who have had life altering events - one old friend has terminal cancer, another now has tinnitus through a freak accident, and another has just lost his high paying job of many years. Every day I count my blessings and thank God for my wonderful wife who puts up with me, my precious friends, my health, and the fact that I'm financially O-K. I'm a lucky guy!

All that being said, you wouldn't believe how hard it is for me to keep my fingers off my computer keys or stop thinking about the new album and upcoming dates. I actually have to teach myself to relax."

Vollmer recently checked in with news on the benefit concert for Hinz, to be held in London, Ontario on Friday, January 18th. Helix, Killer Dwarfs and Syre will perform at the event.

"Yesterday, the tickets for Fritzfest sold out. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets. We'll also be having an auction that night. I know that the Trailer Park Boys, Al Harlow of Prism, Sean Kelly, Peter Ammonn, Dave Southen, Jackie Wetlaufer, and Andy Curran of Coney Hatch have all contacted me to donate items. If I forgot anyone, my apologies. I'll be throwing in stuff as well, plus we'll probably have a raffle for a bottle, 50/50, stuff like that...it's gonna be a good night. I leave for Florida early next week and will be flying back for the gig."

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Vollmer to aid in paying Hinz's bills, as he is self-employed. Check out the campaign here.