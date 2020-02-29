HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Posts 1993 MuchMusic Interview / Acoustic Performance

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"1993 MuchMusic: This was one of our last times on the station that used to play rock videos. Playing guitar is Greg Fraser, who was also the lead guitar player for Brighton Rock. We'll be playing this song Capella when we appear at The Masonic Temple in Stratford for our show An Intimate Night With Helix: Acoustic Songs & Storytelling. You can get your tickets for the show by going to the merch section of PlanetHelix.com."

Helix's live schedule is as follows:

April

17 - Masonic Temple - Stratford, Ontario

18 - Aeolian Hall - London, Ontario

May

16 - venue tba - Hayter, Alberta