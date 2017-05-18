HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Posts Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Solo Album Recording Sessions

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer checked in on May 12th with a new update on the making of his forthcoming solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty:

"Spent yesterday just trying to recuperate from the studio, where I was recording this week. It was marathon sessions, but what a lot of fun! This is the shit I live for. Here's some behind-the-scenes clips from Day Three. We still have to go in and lay down background vocals, one lead vocal, and Danko's part next Tuesday, but the CD is pretty much finished. Love recording fast. Rock and roll was not meant to be dwelled upon!"

Catch Helix live in concert:

July

22 - Rock & Roar - Kitchener, ON

23 - Voyageur Days - Mattawa, ON

August

2 - Canna Fest - Grand Forks, BC

27 - Great Canadian Kayak Challenge & Festival - Timmins, ON

November

4 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB