HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Posts Rare And Unreleased Behind-The-Scenes Video Footage From Condition Critical Tour 1984 With QUIET RIOT And WHITESNAKE

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has gone digging through his video archives and unearthed another gem of rare and unreleased material.

Whitesnake / Quiet Riot Tour (1984)

Vollmer: "Here's some footage from our U.S. Tour in 1984 with Whitesnake and Quiot Riot. Some of the footage isn't too clear, but priceless all the same. At the end is a girl hired by Whitesnake to go onstage and present Kevin Dubrow with a 40ouncer of Jack. Also some chatter between the Quiot Riot guys Rudy Sarzo, Franki Banali, Carlos Cavazo and Kevin Dubrow. There's also a couple of shots of David Coverdale talking to Kevin Dubrow, Rudy Sarzo with Kevin at the supper table, and Helix road manager Joe Begala, who supposedly died in the Southern U.S., although there have been reports of him still being alive. The clip starts off with some of the road crew: Jimmy Wynn, ?, and Donnie Morrison, who I still talk to on Facebook occasionally. Also, Quiet Riot performing their song 'Sign Of The Times'. Yes, indeed!"

Vollmer recently checked in with The Story of Helix:

"This video was a labor of love. Originally, I was trying to write a rap intro to use in the live show and it morphed into a 7 minute story about the history of the band. I wrote it in Fort Myers during the winter and walked around for weeks memorizing it. We first used it in the live acoustic show at The Blyth Theatre in early spring of 2018. It worked so well I decided to record it at Daryl's Dawghause Studios in St. Catherines. This took another two months. As soon as the first mix was sent to me, I immediately started working on putting pictures and films to it. This took another month of painstakingly going through hours and hours of footage and thousands of still photographs. I actually could have made 3 or 4 different videos and not used the same pictures twice. A lot of the footage was taken on my Super 8 Sound Elmo camera that I used to carry around with me during the '70s and '80s when we were playing bars across the county. Many of those bars do not exist anymore; some of the people have passed away. I hope eveyone enjoys watching this as much as I did putting it together."