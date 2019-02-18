HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Posts Sample Of Planned Artwork For New Album

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"Got the first mix from Siegried Meier last night. It was the song "Games Mother Never Taught You." All I can say is: SMOKIN'!!! I'm starting to get super excited about this upcoming album. The tracks Daryl is recording are really coming to life and the artwork that Brent put together for me reminds me of Pump by Aerosmith (a real good thing!).

Last week we received 100 units each of Helix's first two indie albums, Breaking Loose (1979) and White Lace & Black Leather (1981) from ProgAOR Records, a European label that is re-releasing these two Helix classics with bonus tracks, I might add. I'm planning on putting them with Old school into one package when they come out. Those first two albums established the band in Texas and in Europe.

Breaking Loose had the Hackman penned hit 'You're A Woman Now' which broke the band in Texas, largely due to airplay by the famous Joe Anthony (The Godfather of Rock and Roll) who worked at KISS/KAMAC out of San Antonio, and Chris Johnson of Amarillo College. This airplay led to our first ever tour of the US... four dates in the Lone Star State.

The second album, White Lace & Black Leather became a #1 import in England and earned us write-ups in Sounds and Kerrang! magazines. This would become a huge factor in getting us signed to Capitol / EMI in 1983 as David Muntz, who worked for the English side of the company, and who was tuned into what was happening with groups like Iron Maiden and Judas Priest in that country, saw the potential in Helix and was instrumental in our signing.

Note: The artwork below is NOT finished. It's just to get everyone salivating for more...lol."