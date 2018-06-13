HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Posts Super-8 Film Footage Of Late Guitarist PAUL HACKMAN From 1979

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"On June 15th we're coming back to Calgary at the Grey Eagle Casino with Kick Axe and the Killer Dwarfs. Everyone is pumped for this show and it's going to be great hanging out with the other bands, who are all friends of ours. In fact, Russ Graham & his wife were the first guests we ever had in our new guest room downstairs. We also share the same birthday. As for the Kick Axe guys, we've been playing with them over the past couple of years and the majority of those shows have been sell-outs. Also in this clip are rare Super 8 home movies from the back parking lot of The Airliner and shots of our old blue school bus. We had the back outfitted to carry the gear and we all rode up front. There were only two bunks and no heat, even in the middle of winter. No wonder we used to drink and smoke our faces off on those long Sunday drives from Thunder Bay to Winnipeg!

The home movies start out with Paul and Ken loading the back of the bus after our gig at The Airliner. The clip was filmed in the back parking lot. Leonard Doucette, who played bass for Paul when they had Whitehorse and frequently would come and see us play when we were in Calgary. He had a house over by the old Beacon (Peakin' at the Beacon).

So hope to see everyone out at the gig a week from this weekend. Bernie Aubin (our agent) hopes to take this 3 act bill right across the country!

Last thing: I will be giving away a free canvas Rock You bag with every Get Yer Hands Dirty CD or album I sell that night. Please support me by picking one up!"

Helix guitarist Paul Hackman died on July 5th, 1992 in Merritt, British Columbia when the group's van rolled down a 40-foot embankment after a concert in Vancouver. Hackman was only 40. Check out Vollmer laying flowers at the accident site below in 2010:

The band recorded the song 'That Day Is Gonna Come' as a tribute to Hackman, and the video for the song featured unique Super 8 and video footage shot by Vollmer on the road over the years.

According to Wikipedia, recovering from the shock of his death, he took the songs he had recorded for his solo album, and released them as the next Helix record, It's A Business Doing Pleasure (released on Aquarius) in 1993.