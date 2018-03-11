HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER's Blast From The Past: 1981 Red Deer; Video

Helix vocalist Brian Vollmer has uploaded this new video, Brian's Blast From The Past: 1981 Red Deer.

Original footage from 1981 shot by Brian Vollmer, just before the band was signed to Capitol/EMI in 1983. Shows the Windsor Hotel (a VERY rough place), Kenny Heague's comments walking down the street (Ken was the band's sound man who went on to work for Green Jelly, Bette Midler, Fleetwood Mac, Live, and the Indianapolis Colts). The last scene is Brian and Mike Uzilac (bass player on No Rest For The Wicked) playing a funny song called "Oh Billy Billy Why Did You Send Us Here?" The "Billy" they are singing about is manager Bill Seip.

Catch Helix live in concert at the following shows:

April

19 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, Manitoba

May

17 - Blyth Theatre - Blyth, Ontario (acoustic show)

July

29 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Quebec

August

11 - Rock The Plaza - Windsor, Ontario

17 - Rockin' The Rock - Little Current, Ontario