HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Spends A Day With SOUTH FLORIDA CHUCKY; Video

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"Some of Lynda and my closest friends are Nick Ciccone and Dee Landers. Nick is known as "Southfloridachucky" and has released videos & music under that moniker.

"Even though they are both from London, Ontario (Dee is the mother of Morgan & Mercedes Lander from the heavy metal girl group Kittie and Nick used to own London's "Best Pizza In The World" pizza place) it was Dee and Nick who initially let us stay at their place 5 years ago when we were first checking out Florida. Usually they stay the winter up in the Clearwater area.

"We're about 1.5 hrs. to the south so we don't see them as often as we would like. When they come to visit it's always a unique visit. This time around Nick asked if I would come to Fort Myers Beach the next day and photograph him doing his schtick. So off we went, me with my camera and Nick with his G String. Here's the result."