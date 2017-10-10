HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Streaming “Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll”; Video

October 10, 2017, 33 minutes ago

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has released a video for “Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll”, featured on his new solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty. Watch below.

Get Yer Hands Dirty is available in the Merch section of the Helix website on both vinyl and CD.

“Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll” video:

“Get Yer Hands Dirty” featuring Danko Jones:

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio below:

