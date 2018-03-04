HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Talks Importance Of Canadian Bar Circuit In The Early Days - "It's Where We Learned To Hone Our Craft As A Band" (Video)
March 4, 2018, 11 hours ago
In the clip below, Helix frontman Brian Vollmer talks about the old Canadian bar circuit and why it was so instrumental in the development of young bands.
Vollmer recently revealed: "Well, well... I'm singing the U.S. National Anthem (a hard song to sing) at Hammond Stadium here in Fort Myers, Florida for the Houston Astros / Minnesota Twins game on March 23rd at 1:05 P.M.". Not exactly a 'date' but it's a good start to what looks like one of our best years ever! Although a lot of dates I'm unable to post right now (promoters want to do it themselves) here are the upcoming dates we're booked already."
Catch Helix live in concert at the following shows:
April
19 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, Manitoba
May
17 - Blyth Theatre - Blyth, Ontario (acoustic show)
July
29 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Quebec
August
11 - Rock The Plaza - Windsor, Ontario
17 - Rockin' The Rock - Little Current, Ontario