HELIX Frontman / Founder BRIAN VOLLMER Showcases Over 30 Former Band Members In New Video

Helix frontman / founder Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"As most Helix fans know, our website has morphed from it's humble beginnings sometime in the mid '90s. The first Helix website I put together with help from my nephew, Joey Costa. I had about a thousand links to things all over the place. Then an old high school friend named Ron Kingyens took over and ran the site for many years. Eventually it became necessary to have the ability to add things quickly on my own. This year we're going a total revamp with the help of Jay Panneseiko.

I didn't realize it before, but we've had over 30 members in Helix over the years. I'm the only one still here from that first day we got together above a garage on Margaret Avenue in Kitchener back in 1974. Some members, like Pete Guy, Sarah Smith, and Cole Benjamin I've forgotten to mention in this video - but come on! Gimme a break! It was the '80s!

This is the video that now kicks off the Members section of the Planet Helix website. Underneath are rectangular hockey card looking profiles of past and present members. Each has their own photo, what instrument they played, how long they were in the band, and links to what they're up to now.

Please check it out when you have a spare moment and let us know how we're doing!"