HELIX Gearing Up For Lethbridge, Alberta Show; Video Update From Vocalist BRIAN VOLLMER Posted

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"On August 25th we'll be in Lethbridge, Alberta playing The Fair. The first time we ever played the city was at The Alec Arms Hotel. We were fired before we even played. Our manager, William Seip, phoned the owners (The Philip Brothers) and talked them into letting us play Monday night, seeing as we were there already. Well! The locals loved us, and by the next night we had line-ups. Every time we came back to town it was the same, and Lethbridge became one of our most favorite places to play out west."

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Vollmer at Heavy Montreal 2018 on July 29th. Vollmer spoke about being a vocal instructor, working on Helix's new album, his thoughts on Lemmy, and more. Watch below.

About the upcoming new album by Helix and the Icon series to be released by Universal, Vollmer reveals: "Capital EMI was bought out by Universal and Universal is releasing albums from bands that were on the Capital label that sold substantial amount of units. Universal is releasing the Helix Icon series with limited run of vinyl, probably 500 units.

"In regards to a new album, we are planning on getting the writing done this fall, probably out next year 2019. I have already written one song with Sean Kelly that's a real rocker and it started off as a 7 minute rap that I wrote down in Florida called "The Helix Story", it just tells the story of Helix. We recorded the rap in the studio and now we are putting on the sound effects, that rap will then roll into the hard rock songI wrote with Sean Kelly."

His thoughts on Lemmy: "Lemmy was a great guy and unlike a lot of other people in the business he was totally unique, what you saw is what you got and I think that's why people loved the guy so much."