HELIX Gearing Up For Summer 2019 European Tour Dates, Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER Checks In - "Never Lose Sight Of Your Dreams And Tune Out Those Negative Voices"

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following message to the fans:

"No matter what other people think of you (or your music) you have to believe in yourself. There will always be armchair warriors, enthusiasm killers, and naysayers in almost everything you do - but you can't let them stop you! And I didn't...

Over the years we've sold close to 2 million albums and toured the world with some of the greatest names in the business. I've broke bread with Lemmy Kilmister, Niko McBrain, Brian May, and Cozy Powell (just to mention a few). We've seen the great cathedrals of Vienna, Austria, jogged inside the Arctic Circle, driven across Death Valley, and walked along the Danube in Budapest, Hungary when it was still communist. I've drank Jägermeister with Ian Gillan in East Berlin, taken care of Alice Cooper's boa for a two thousand mile bus ride, and chatted with Ronnie James Dio. I could go on and on, but the bottom line here folks is to NEVER lose sight of your dreams and to tune out those negative voices that have nothing better to do than sit in front of their computers nursing their beers while criticizing.

This has been a great 45th year for the band and Number 46 looks even better. We already have dates in western Canada for the spring and European dates (T.B.A.) for the summer. And to all our critics who have nothing better to do than sit in front of your computer hurling insults: Enjoy your pathetic little lives while we're out on the road next year HAVING THE TIME OF OUR LIFE! LOL!!!!!!!!!!!! We won't be thinking of you."

No Life Til Metal Records has announced that they have partnered with Helix to release not one but two very special limited edition releases.

First up this holiday season you are going to want to pick up what is sure to be a brand new hard rock Christmas classic for years to come. This holiday season join us as we celebrate Christmas with Helix with this brand new Christmas collection entitled A Helix Christmas.

A Helix Christmas is a compilation of Christmas classics that encompasses all of the bands Christmas classic tracks as well as two previously unreleased tracks on limited edition CD and vinyl. The two previously unreleased tracks are a brand new recording of the classic Christmas tune "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer", which has been given the Helix treatment. As well as the track "All I Want For Christmas (Is The Leafs To Win The Cup)", which was released as a limited edition 7” only prior which is now out of print.

Next we have a very special limited edition first time on vinyl pressing of the bands latest album entitled Bastard Of The Blues. Bastard Of The Blues is the bands latest and 13th studio album and is a shout out to everyone everywhere letting them know that heavy metal truly is a Bastard Of The Blues. Helix wear that metal label loud and clear, which is why No Life Til Metal Records is very excited to be bringing this limited edition vinyl to you for the very first time.

Get ready to spend this holiday season rocking with Helix. Officially released on October 5th worldwide. Visit nolifetilmetalrecords.com to see the various packages which include limited edition stickers and the first 50 orders of Bastard Of The Blues will come with a free DCD (Download CD).