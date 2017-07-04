HELIX Launch Music Video For New Single “The Devil Is Having A Party Tonight”

Canadian rock/metal legends, Helix, have released a music video for their new single. Get “The Devil Is Having A Party Tonight” as a digital download now via CD Baby. Check out the new video below.

This is the first song written by the present 2017 lineup of Helix. The initial lick for the song was written in the fall of 2016 at guitarist Chris Julke's place in Cambridge, ON, where the band practice. Over the next six months the song would evolve into it's final version.

Bassist/keyboardist Daryl Gary began recording the song at his studio, named The Dawghause Projedt Studio in St. Catherines, ON. From there the song was sent to Aaron Murray at the "A" Room in London, Ontario, who did further recording with guitarist Kaleb Duck, Chris Julke, and frontman Brian Vollmer.

The song was released for Canada's150th birthday. Brent Doerner, former Helix guitarist, and who, over the past several years has filmed videos for the band, has put together the new video.