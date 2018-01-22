HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Debuts "If You Need Me" Music Video

Helix leader Brian Vollmer checks in with the following update:

"Here's the new Vollmer video from the album Get Yer Hands Dirty, for the song "If You Need Me". The song was written by Wilson Pickett and has been done by many artists over the years. Filmed at the Aoelian Hall in London, Ontario by Brent Doerner with the help of Nick Olmsted & Ted Van Boort. The female lead is played by Maggie Park, the usher by Randy Heywood, Sean Kelly on guitar, and of course myself. Thanks to the many of you who helped make this happen including Mike McDowell and Dave Southen."

Vollmer previously released a video for “Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll”, featured on his new solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty. Get Yer Hands Dirty is available in the Merch section of the Helix website on both vinyl and CD.

“Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll” video:

“Get Yer Hands Dirty” featuring Danko Jones: