HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Discusses Icon Series Best Of Collection And More; Video Newsletter #6 Streaming

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer offers updates on the band's upcoming releases and live dates in the Helix Newsletter #6, available for streaming below:

Vollmer recently checked in with the following update:

"Yesterday, the vinyl for the brand new Helix Icon album arrived here at Planet Helix. A couple of years ago Universal bought out Capitol / EMI; the Icon Series are a string of releases from those bands that Universal acquired. Ironically, even though Helix was born in the Age of Vinyl, we NEVER had a Best Of album on vinyl. This will be the first. There are also two songs that are on some of our newer CDs: 'Even Jesus (Wasn't Loved In His Home Town)' from Bastard Of The Blues, and '(Gene Simmons Says) Rock Is Dead', a single release from last year. It's a nice package and can be purchased through the website in either CD or vinyl.

"Speaking of vinyl, Bastard Of The Blues will be coming out shortly on Roxx Records, soon to be followed by the Helix Christmas Album. Expect many of the CDs I own in the Helix catalogue to eventually be released on vinyl."

The Icon Series Best Of album will be out by July 10th. If you'd like to order an advance copy, the vinyl is $25 plus shipping, the CD is $15 plus shipping. You can order it here.

Check out the artwork and tracklisting below.

Catch Helix live in concert at the following shows:

July

29 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Quebec

August

11 - Rock The Plaza - Windsor, Ontario

17 - Rockin' The Rock - Little Current, Ontario