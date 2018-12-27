HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Issues Update On New Album, Condition Of Drummer GREG "FRITZ" HINZ; Video Newsletter

Helix leader Brian Vollmer has released his final video newsletter of 2018.

In the clip below, Vollmer talks about the band's new album, entitled Old School, and due for release in spring 2019, and offers an update on the condition of drummer Greg "Fritz" Hinz, who suffered broken bones and a brain injury after falling from the roof of his house back in November. Brian also discusses the subsequent benefit concert and upcoming dates for 2019.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by Vollmer to aid in paying Hinz's bills, as he is self-employed. Check out the campaign here.