HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Releases Video Newsletter #11: Inside Planet Helix, New Music

In his latest newsletter, Helix leader Brian Vollmer gives fans a tour of the front foyer and living room at Planet Helix, plus a glimpse at all the different items fans/friends have given them over the last little while, including a cool rock jacket, Peter Pan Getaway Shoes, two guitars, and a intricate jig sawed carving of Vagabond Bones.

There's also thank you's and get well's, plus a brief talk on new material the band is working on for their upcoming album.

Meanwhile, Brian has issued the following: "In 1983, just as we were about to embark on our first major tour of the US, our bass player at the time, Mike Uzilac, picked up a Gideon's Bible and suddenly became a born again Christian overnight. He wanted out of the band immediately. His replacement was Pete Guy from London, Ontario. We ended up on the Motörhead "Another Perfect Day" Tour". We crossed back into Canada to play the Masonic Temple in Toronto and the next day when we went to return to Chicago to play the next gig Pete couldn't get in. Mike came back for awhile and then was replaced by Marc Rector, who played on the KISS European tour. Marc was replaced about 4 months later by Daryl Gray, who still plays for the band. Anyway, in the middle of putting together Helix Newsletter 11, the doorbell rings and there's Pete-who I haven't seen in years. Here's the vid!"

No Life Til Metal Records has announced that they have partnered with Helix to release not one but two very special limited edition releases.

First up this holiday season you are going to want to pick up what is sure to be a brand new hard rock Christmas classic for years to come. This holiday season join us as we celebrate Christmas with Helix with this brand new Christmas collection entitled A Helix Christmas.

A Helix Christmas is a compilation of Christmas classics that encompasses all of the bands Christmas classic tracks as well as two previously unreleased tracks on limited edition CD and vinyl. The two previously unreleased tracks are a brand new recording of the classic Christmas tune "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer", which has been given the Helix treatment. As well as the track "All I Want For Christmas (Is The Leafs To Win The Cup)", which was released as a limited edition 7” only prior which is now out of print.

Next we have a very special limited edition first time on vinyl pressing of the bands latest album entitled Bastard Of The Blues. Bastard Of The Blues is the bands latest and 13th studio album and is a shout out to everyone everywhere letting them know that heavy metal truly is a Bastard Of The Blues. Helix wear that metal label loud and clear, which is why No Life Til Metal Records is very excited to be bringing this limited edition vinyl to you for the very first time.

Get ready to spend this holiday season rocking with Helix. Officially releasing October 5th worldwide. Visit nolifetilmetalrecords.com to see the various packages which include limited edition stickers and the first 50 orders of Bastard Of The Blues will come with a free DCD (Download CD).