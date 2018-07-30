HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Releases Video Newsletter #8

Helix leader Brian Voller has issued a new video newsletter, stating: "This newsletter is dictated by Brian "on the fly" between gigs in Red Deer, Alberta and Montreal, Quebec during his stay in Bathurst, N.B. Confused yet? Don't be... it's just the life he leads!"

Meanwhile, Vollmer checks in with the following update:

"What a fantastic weekend for the band. We killed in our short set at Heavy Montreal and re-established ourselves in the Quebec market. It was chaotic backstage, as the the place was like a little city. The catering was out of this world and the band & friends took full advantage. I had one of my students - Greg Denning - along for the ride and he had a blast.

"Over the next days we'll have little time to catch our breath for our next gig-this Friday in Minnedosa, north of Brandon. I'm going to try to get the new "Helix-newsletter-on-the-run" finished and off to Jeff Scharr of Inview Marketing today. Our flights leave bright and early Thursday morning for Winnipeg and then it's a 2.5 hour drive to Brandon, where we stay for the night. The next day we play, and then the day after that drive back to Winnipeg and fly home. Ker-azy!"