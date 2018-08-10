HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Releases Video Newsletter #9

Helix leader Brian Voller has issued a new video newsletter, in which he talks about upcoming dates, the trivia contest, finished dates, and vinyl. Watch below:

Vollmer recently checked in with the following update: "On August 25th we'll be in Lethbridge, Alberta playing The Fair. The first time we ever played the city was at The Alec Arms Hotel. We were fired before we even played. Our manager, William Seip, phoned the owners (The Philip Brothers) and talked them into letting us play Monday night, seeing as we were there already. Well! The locals loved us, and by the next night we had line-ups. Every time we came back to town it was the same, and Lethbridge became one of our most favorite places to play out west."