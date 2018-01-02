HELIX Leader BRIAN VOLLMER Uploads New Year's Eve Vlog

Helix leader Brian Vollmer has released his latest vlog, which is available for streaming below.

Says Vollmer: "This is not only my New Year's Eve blog, but also the film I've put together of most of the Helix dates over the past year. It's long-about 55 minutes-so grab some popcorn and be prepared to have a gut chuckle."





Vollmer recently released a video for “Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll”, featured on his new solo album, Get Yer Hands Dirty. Watch below.

Get Yer Hands Dirty is available in the Merch section of the Helix website on both vinyl and CD.

“Rock ’N’ Roll” / “Don't Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock And Roll” video:

“Get Yer Hands Dirty” featuring Danko Jones:

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from the studio below: