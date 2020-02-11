HELIX - More Live Dates Announced For Spring 2020

Canadian rockers Helix recently announced An Intimate Night With Helix: Acoustic Songs & Storytelling, which will take place at the Masonic Temple in Stratford, Ontario on April 17th, 2020. They have added two dates to their scehdule; it is now as follows:

April

17 - Masonic Temple - Stratford, Ontario

18 - Aeolian Hall - London, Ontario

May

16 - venue tba - Hayter, Alberta

Frontman Brian Vollmer recently checked in with an overview of what fans can expect at the Stratford show.

Vollmer: "Over the past couple of weeks I've been arranging our An Intimate Night With Helix: Acoustic Songs & Storytelling. I've hired Cindy Wiechmann to come sing with us that night (Cindy was the ONLY female member of Helix) and Beth Bartley to play fiddle. Beth played the acoustic show last year when we were at the Blyth Festival. A lot of the old crowd will be coming out to the Masonic Temple show on April 17th: Bruce and Bonnie Arnold (Bruce was our original drummer and founded the band), Bill and Joanne Seip (our manager for 22 years), Shelly Taylor (our secretary for many years), etc. We'll be doing a ton of songs we don't normally do and talking lots in between. Then there's our electric show. We're switching it up quite a bit with new member Gary Borden (Kaleb is retiring from the band). We're going to be throwing in 'Tie Me Down' (from our last album, Old School) plus 'The Tequila Song' and a few from the past we haven't played in a while: 'Does A Fool Ever Learn' and 'Running Wild In The 21st Century'."

Go to this location for event information.