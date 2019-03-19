HELIX – More Old School Details Revealed

Canadian rockers Helix will begin taking advance orders for their new album, Old School, in the next couple of weeks. There initially only will be 100 units available. The album is comprise of songs written from 1981-1989, but never were released.

The CD includes a six-panel insert. The album was produced by Helix's longtime bass player Daryl Gray and mixed by Juno award winning Siegfried Meier. Mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Three of the tracks were recorded for the Back for Another Taste album but never released and have Paul Hackman playing guitar on them.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back With Bigger Guns”

“Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound”

“If Tears Could Talk”

“Your Turn To Cry”

“Tie Me Down”

“Closer”

“Games Mother Never Taught You”

“Southern Comfort”

“Hound Dog Howlin’ Blues”

“Cheers”