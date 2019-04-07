HELIX - New Album To Include Two Tracks Featuring Late Guitarist PAUL HACKMAN

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"Next week we go into 'mix mode' on the new Helix album, Old School. I must say, Daryl has done a great job recording the tracks and playing/singing his parts, as have Kaleb and Chris. Former Helix guitarist Brent Doerner executed all the artwork and blew everyone away (as usual).

I should also mention here that this album is being dedicated to Paul Hackman. Paul and I wrote most of these songs and he plays on two of them here: 'Games Mother Never Taught You' and 'Your Turn To Cry'. He was an underestimated guitar player (what feel!) and an even better songwriter. I once heard someone say that when Paul died, so did the sound of the band. I don't think that's 100% true, but we certainly lost a lot when we lost him. Who knows what we'd sound like in 2019 if he was still around or what songs we'd be writing - that's all hypothetical conjecture - but this album going to be a nice flashback for fans, as none of these songs have ever been released before.

I should also mention here that I talked to Greg Campbell of Merch In Motion yesterday and he tells me that advance orders have taken all the product I had planned to give him. In other words, we're sold out of the 3 pack deal (Old School / Breaking Loose / White Lace & Black Leather). I had 100 units of each of these titles. What this means is that I will have to get more pressed - a good thing."

Old School is comprised of songs written from 1981-1989, but never were released. It was produced by Helix's longtime bass player Daryl Gray and mixed by Juno award winning Siegfried Meier. Mastered by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem. Three of the tracks were recorded for the Back For Another Taste album but never released and have Paul Hackman playing guitar on them.

Tracklisting:

“Coming Back With Bigger Guns”

“Whiskey Bent & Hell Bound”

“If Tears Could Talk”

“Your Turn To Cry”

“Tie Me Down”

“Closer”

“Games Mother Never Taught You”

“Southern Comfort”

“Hound Dog Howlin’ Blues”

“Cheers”