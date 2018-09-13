HELIX - November Shows Announced For Waterloo And Ottawa

Helix frontman Brian Vollmer has checked in with the following update:

"We are now booked to play Maxwell's in Waterloo on November 16th, followed by The Brass Monkey the next night in Ottawa. Maxwell's is a beautiful, big club with concert lights and staging, so we'll be able to rip it up that night as we always look better on a big stage. The gear is also top notch. This is our first date in Southern Ontario in quite some time so we're expecting a great turnout, especially seeing as Chris and Fritz are from Cambridge and Kaleb is from Kitchener. Our last date in Kitchener was actually Rock n' Roar (on King Street in front of City Hall) and we drew a couple of thousand people.

The very next night we'll be in Ottawa at The Brass Monkey, another great bar for recording acts (my friends from Uriah Heep just played there last spring). Last time in was also a couple of years ago and we packed out, so it looks like it's going to be one helluva weekend!

Note: Seeing as we never play our home town of London anymore, are there any fans out there who would want to carpool (vanpool) to get fans to the Kitchener show? Just throwing that out there-might be a good time!"

No Life Til Metal Records has announced that they have partnered with Helix to release not one but two very special limited edition releases.

First up this holiday season you are going to want to pick up what is sure to be a brand new hard rock Christmas classic for years to come. This holiday season join us as we celebrate Christmas with Helix with this brand new Christmas collection entitled A Helix Christmas.

A Helix Christmas is a compilation of Christmas classics that encompasses all of the bands Christmas classic tracks as well as two previously unreleased tracks on limited edition CD and vinyl. The two previously unreleased tracks are a brand new recording of the classic Christmas tune "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer", which has been given the Helix treatment. As well as the track "All I Want For Christmas (Is The Leafs To Win The Cup)", which was released as a limited edition 7” only prior which is now out of print.

Next we have a very special limited edition first time on vinyl pressing of the bands latest album entitled Bastard Of The Blues. Bastard Of The Blues is the bands latest and 13th studio album and is a shout out to everyone everywhere letting them know that heavy metal truly is a Bastard Of The Blues. Helix wear that metal label loud and clear, which is why No Life Til Metal Records is very excited to be bringing this limited edition vinyl to you for the very first time.

Get ready to spend this holiday season rocking with Helix. Officially releasing October 5th worldwide. Visit nolifetilmetalrecords.com to see the various packages which include limited edition stickers and the first 50 orders of Bastard Of The Blues will come with a free DCD (Download CD).